Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by investment analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.61.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $352.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.68. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.