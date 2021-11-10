ZUM TOKEN Price Down 89.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 89.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $418,691.13 and $116,440.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.80 or 0.00409493 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

