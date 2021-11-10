Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.83. 1,570,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,396,500. Zynga has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

