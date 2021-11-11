-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,648.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.