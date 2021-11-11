-$0.06 EPS Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

GLSI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.26. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

