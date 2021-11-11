-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

DMAC stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

In other news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. bought 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

