$0.23 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Barings BDC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barings BDC by 24.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

