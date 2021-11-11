$0.23 EPS Expected for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.32. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $101,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.60 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $912.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

