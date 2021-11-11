$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

