$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.