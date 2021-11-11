-$0.58 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $171,000.

AERI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

