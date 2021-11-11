$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,861,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,977,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 1,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,003. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $440.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.