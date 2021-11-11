$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,500. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.33. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $241.24 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,657. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.