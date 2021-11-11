$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $176.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

