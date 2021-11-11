$1.33 EPS Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.89. 4,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,010. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $109.98 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

