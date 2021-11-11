$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $163.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,781. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

