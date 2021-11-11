$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

RPM stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.