10,000 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. 28,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,724. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

