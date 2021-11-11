100,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Bought by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.45% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Capital LTD purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000.

ITQ stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

