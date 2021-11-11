11,155 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Datadog by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 314,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,513,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Datadog by 142,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.62.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $33,802,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total value of $1,882,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,515,273 shares of company stock valued at $371,233,869. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,348.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $197.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

