12,495 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 914,233 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,324,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.