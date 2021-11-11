12,600 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

