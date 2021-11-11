$132.02 Million in Sales Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report $132.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.26 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $421.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.85 million to $427.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $474.53 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $478.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $10.49.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

