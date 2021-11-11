13,400 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

