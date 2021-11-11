$135.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report $135.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.36 billion and the lowest is $133.94 billion. Walmart posted sales of $134.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $565.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.03 billion to $570.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $577.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $561.56 billion to $585.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

WMT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.63. 83,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,864. The company has a market cap of $414.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

