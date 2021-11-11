$14.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce sales of $14.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the lowest is $13.47 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $45.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $48.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.51 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.32. 5,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,038. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of $560.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

