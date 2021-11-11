$147.78 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to report sales of $147.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.54 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $281.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $573.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $575.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $615.99 million, with estimates ranging from $593.63 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ECVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

ECVT stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $181,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

