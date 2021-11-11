15,953 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 125,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,556. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

