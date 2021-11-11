1,783 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $622.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.14 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $647.48 and a 200-day moving average of $628.08.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

