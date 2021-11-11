1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,297,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,835,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Cloudflare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 861,790 shares of company stock valued at $121,887,243. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $195.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.