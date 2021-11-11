1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 80,195 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $74,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 42.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 710,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,336,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $603.98 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $631.56. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

