1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $67.58 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $67,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

NYSE AEM opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

