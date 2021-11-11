1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 405,506 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of The Blackstone Group worth $173,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,803,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.86. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.