1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $124,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

APPS opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

