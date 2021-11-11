$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,422. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

