$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Delek US posted sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $11.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 718,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.03. Delek US has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

