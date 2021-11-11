$20.12 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post $20.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $73.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The ExOne by 113,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 701,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,249. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.