20,468 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

