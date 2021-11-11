21Vianet Group (VNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNET opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

