226,685 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 226,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TBT stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.