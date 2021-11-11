23,246 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZAC. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,800,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,349,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,921,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZAC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

HZAC opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Horizon Acquisition Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

