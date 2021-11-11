$234.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report sales of $234.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.50 million and the highest is $238.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $918.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. 1,021,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 262.04, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

