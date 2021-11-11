$247.70 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to report sales of $247.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $252.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.