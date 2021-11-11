$261.18 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to post sales of $261.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE UP opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

