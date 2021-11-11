$288.70 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report sales of $288.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.60 million and the highest is $292.80 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $246.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.28. 23,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

