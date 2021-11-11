2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 56,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. 2U has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in 2U by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in 2U by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

