$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.39 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,938. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,529.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,582,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

