3,445 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 192.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $3,757,198. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,061.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

