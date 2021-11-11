360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QFIN traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 910.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 236,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

