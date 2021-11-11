$365.27 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $365.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.90 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.31 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.