$384.63 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report $384.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.70 million and the lowest is $382.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $988,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 114.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 148,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.